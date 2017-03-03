A new digital atlas documents thousands of Yup'ik places. Now it's time to add stories of life th...
A project to preserve Yup'ik language and culture already has put more than 4,000 Southwest Alaska place names on a digital map : fish camps and ancient settlements, sloughs and ponds, even sandbars and underwater channels. Embedded sound files guide pronunciation to spots previously unknown in the bigger world.
