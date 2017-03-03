A new digital atlas documents thousan...

A new digital atlas documents thousands of Yup'ik places. Now it's time to add stories of life th...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 3 Read more: Anchorage Daily News

A project to preserve Yup'ik language and culture already has put more than 4,000 Southwest Alaska place names on a digital map : fish camps and ancient settlements, sloughs and ponds, even sandbars and underwater channels. Embedded sound files guide pronunciation to spots previously unknown in the bigger world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Housing and Roomates in Bethel, Alaska (Feb '13) Dec '16 Philip65 8
Oscarville Music Thread (Nov '15) Nov '16 Musikologist 4
News Yukon River village, long dry, in close vote on... (Sep '16) Sep '16 rivereed 1
News Warm weather has Alaska sled dog races worried,... (May '16) Jun '16 Potato 2
liquor in the village... (Apr '15) Apr '15 ha ha ha ha ha yeah 1
Moving to bethel ak (Dec '14) Dec '14 Moving 1
Is LKSD Prejudice Against African Americans, As... (Sep '10) Nov '14 Unknown 5
See all Bethel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethel Forum Now

Bethel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
 

Bethel, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,799 • Total comments across all topics: 279,452,123

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC