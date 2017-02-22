Twenty years after the Bethel School shooting
February 19, 2017 marks 20 years since Principal Ron Edwards Sr. and Sophomore Josh Palacios lost their lives in a school shooting at Bethel Regional High School. February 19, 1997.
