Evan Ramsey's tattered life filled hi...

Evan Ramsey's tattered life filled him with rage. Then he brought a shotgun to school.

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 18 Read more: Anchorage Daily News

It was 20 years ago that Ramsey, then 16, arrived on the bus with a shotgun hidden in his pants. His childhood was exceptionally difficult - father in prison, mother who drank, abusive foster homes - but he and his little brother had settled in with their longtime legal guardian, Sue Hare, who also was the school district superintendent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Housing and Roomates in Bethel, Alaska (Feb '13) Dec '16 Philip65 8
Oscarville Music Thread (Nov '15) Nov '16 Musikologist 4
News Yukon River village, long dry, in close vote on... Sep '16 rivereed 1
News Warm weather has Alaska sled dog races worried,... (May '16) Jun '16 Potato 2
liquor in the village... (Apr '15) Apr '15 ha ha ha ha ha yeah 1
Moving to bethel ak (Dec '14) Dec '14 Moving 1
Is LKSD Prejudice Against African Americans, As... (Sep '10) Nov '14 Unknown 5
See all Bethel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethel Forum Now

Bethel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Pakistan
 

Bethel, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,497 • Total comments across all topics: 279,338,639

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC