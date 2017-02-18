Evan Ramsey's tattered life filled him with rage. Then he brought a shotgun to school.
It was 20 years ago that Ramsey, then 16, arrived on the bus with a shotgun hidden in his pants. His childhood was exceptionally difficult - father in prison, mother who drank, abusive foster homes - but he and his little brother had settled in with their longtime legal guardian, Sue Hare, who also was the school district superintendent.
Bethel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Housing and Roomates in Bethel, Alaska (Feb '13)
|Dec '16
|Philip65
|8
|Oscarville Music Thread (Nov '15)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|4
|Yukon River village, long dry, in close vote on...
|Sep '16
|rivereed
|1
|Warm weather has Alaska sled dog races worried,... (May '16)
|Jun '16
|Potato
|2
|liquor in the village... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|ha ha ha ha ha yeah
|1
|Moving to bethel ak (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Moving
|1
|Is LKSD Prejudice Against African Americans, As... (Sep '10)
|Nov '14
|Unknown
|5
