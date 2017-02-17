Reintroduced wood bison shot, killed ...

Reintroduced wood bison shot, killed near southwest village

Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

The Department of Fish and Game reintroduced 130 wild wood bison in 2015 along the lower Innoko and Yukon rivers using animals from Canada.

