New brand of borough aimed at better,...

New brand of borough aimed at better, cheaper energy, but critics worry it could harm, not help

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 30 Read more: Anchorage Daily News

This novel borough would have broad taxing power for one stated end: to build energy infrastructure such as wind turbines, new electricity lines, a natural gas pipeline or whatever else could help bring down what are now extraordinarily high energy costs. A bill filed in the Legislature to accomplish that instantly caused an uproar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Housing and Roomates in Bethel, Alaska (Feb '13) Dec '16 Philip65 8
Oscarville Music Thread (Nov '15) Nov '16 Musikologist 4
News Let's talk, not litigate, over Indian country i... Sep '16 Sneaky Pete 2
News Yukon River village, long dry, in close vote on... Sep '16 rivereed 1
News Warm weather has Alaska sled dog races worried,... (May '16) Jun '16 Potato 2
liquor in the village... (Apr '15) Apr '15 ha ha ha ha ha yeah 1
Moving to bethel ak (Dec '14) Dec '14 Moving 1
See all Bethel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethel Forum Now

Bethel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Bethel, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,920 • Total comments across all topics: 278,751,119

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC