Never mind the blizzard and sub-zero cold -- $150,000 is on the line in Kusko 300
Twenty mushers and most of their sled dog teams are set to race into below-zero temperatures on a wind-scoured trail Friday evening as the lucrative Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race gets going amid wind chills that could reach 45 below. Kusko 300 rookie Roger Lee and veteran Paul Gebhardt weren't sure their animals would make it to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta's biggest city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Bethel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Housing and Roomates in Bethel, Alaska (Feb '13)
|Dec '16
|Philip65
|8
|Oscarville Music Thread (Nov '15)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|4
|Let's talk, not litigate, over Indian country i...
|Sep '16
|Sneaky Pete
|2
|Yukon River village, long dry, in close vote on...
|Sep '16
|rivereed
|1
|Warm weather has Alaska sled dog races worried,... (May '16)
|Jun '16
|Potato
|2
|liquor in the village... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|ha ha ha ha ha yeah
|1
|Moving to bethel ak (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Moving
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bethel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC