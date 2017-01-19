Never mind the blizzard and sub-zero cold -- $150,000 is on the line in Kusko 300

Twenty mushers and most of their sled dog teams are set to race into below-zero temperatures on a wind-scoured trail Friday evening as the lucrative Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race gets going amid wind chills that could reach 45 below. Kusko 300 rookie Roger Lee and veteran Paul Gebhardt weren't sure their animals would make it to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta's biggest city.

