Second northern tragedy brings furthe...

Second northern tragedy brings further grief to local family

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 4 Read more: The Heard Citizen

A former Heard County resident and her husband died tragically in a house fire early Saturday morning in Bethel, Alaska. According to a report by KTUU-TV in Anchorage, the Bethel Fire Department arrived at the blaze just after 1 A.M. to find the home on fire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Heard Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Housing and Roomates in Bethel, Alaska (Feb '13) Dec 6 Philip65 8
Oscarville Music Thread (Nov '15) Nov '16 Musikologist 4
News Let's talk, not litigate, over Indian country i... Sep '16 Sneaky Pete 2
News Yukon River village, long dry, in close vote on... Sep '16 rivereed 1
News Warm weather has Alaska sled dog races worried,... (May '16) Jun '16 Potato 2
liquor in the village... (Apr '15) Apr '15 ha ha ha ha ha yeah 1
Moving to bethel ak (Dec '14) Dec '14 Moving 1
See all Bethel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethel Forum Now

Bethel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Bethel, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,316 • Total comments across all topics: 277,319,144

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC