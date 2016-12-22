Operation Santa Claus rescheduled for...

Operation Santa Claus rescheduled for Slavic delivery

Dec 22, 2016 Read more: KTOO-TV Juneau

Freezing fog in Bethel this week, and the week before, prevented the Army National Guard from flying their UH-60 Black Hawk to Akiak, Tuluksak, and Grayling to deliver toys and food for Alaska's 60th Operation Santa Claus. Since 1956, the tradition has brought together the Alaska National Guard, local businesses, and community groups to collect and deliver gifts to a few villages each year.

