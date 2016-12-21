Hans and Charity Alexie

Mr. Hans Ralph Alexie, age 37, and Mrs. Charity Lynn Cammon Alexie, age 41, of Bethel, Alaska passed away December 3, 2016 in a tragic fire at their home. A memorial service will be held Saturday December 10, 2016 at 11:00 AM at Centralhatchee Parkway Baptist Church with Doug Porter and David Bierley officiating.

