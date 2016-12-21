Hans and Charity Alexie
Mr. Hans Ralph Alexie, age 37, and Mrs. Charity Lynn Cammon Alexie, age 41, of Bethel, Alaska passed away December 3, 2016 in a tragic fire at their home. A memorial service will be held Saturday December 10, 2016 at 11:00 AM at Centralhatchee Parkway Baptist Church with Doug Porter and David Bierley officiating.
Bethel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Housing and Roomates in Bethel, Alaska (Feb '13)
|Dec 6
|Philip65
|8
|Oscarville Music Thread (Nov '15)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|4
|Let's talk, not litigate, over Indian country i...
|Sep '16
|Sneaky Pete
|2
|Yukon River village, long dry, in close vote on...
|Sep '16
|rivereed
|1
|Warm weather has Alaska sled dog races worried,... (May '16)
|Jun '16
|Potato
|2
|liquor in the village... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|ha ha ha ha ha yeah
|1
|Moving to bethel ak (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Moving
|1
