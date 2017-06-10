LGBTQ Rally For Equality In Bloomsburg
Cars driving down Main Street were greeted by plenty of colorful and clever signs in Bloomsburg. Groups from different LGBTQ organizations from across the area came out to make their voices heard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berwick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|9 hr
|Ann
|678
|Wise underfills potato chip bags, lawsuit claims
|May '17
|bob
|1
|Moving to Shickshinny
|May '17
|bob
|2
|Repeat shoplifter gets state sentence (May '10)
|May '17
|Big bob
|25
|Police search for car involved in fatal hit and...
|Apr '17
|Kenneth Lerch
|1
|Living in Shickshinny
|Mar '17
|Fordgal
|1
|Frankie Valli (Sep '16)
|Jan '17
|concerned res
|5
Find what you want!
Search Berwick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC