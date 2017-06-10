LGBTQ Rally For Equality In Bloomsburg

LGBTQ Rally For Equality In Bloomsburg

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

Cars driving down Main Street were greeted by plenty of colorful and clever signs in Bloomsburg. Groups from different LGBTQ organizations from across the area came out to make their voices heard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berwick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) 9 hr Ann 678
News Wise underfills potato chip bags, lawsuit claims May '17 bob 1
Moving to Shickshinny May '17 bob 2
News Repeat shoplifter gets state sentence (May '10) May '17 Big bob 25
News Police search for car involved in fatal hit and... Apr '17 Kenneth Lerch 1
Living in Shickshinny Mar '17 Fordgal 1
News Frankie Valli (Sep '16) Jan '17 concerned res 5
See all Berwick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berwick Forum Now

Berwick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berwick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Egypt
 

Berwick, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,948 • Total comments across all topics: 281,664,296

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC