Christopher to become new Schickshinny magistrate

Wednesday May 17 Read more: The Citizens' Voice

Political newcomer Matt Christopher won a decisive victory Tuesday night in the race to become the new district judge in the Shickshinny area. The bank manager looks to have captured both major party nominations in convincing fashion against five opponents, putting him in position to cruise to victory in November.

Berwick, PA

