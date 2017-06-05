Christopher to become new Schickshinny magistrate
Political newcomer Matt Christopher won a decisive victory Tuesday night in the race to become the new district judge in the Shickshinny area. The bank manager looks to have captured both major party nominations in convincing fashion against five opponents, putting him in position to cruise to victory in November.
