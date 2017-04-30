Woman Charged with DUI After Police Chase on I-80
Troopers say they tried to pull over Lee Anne Leming, 51, of Berwick on Interstate 80 near Bloomsburg just before 1 a.m. Saturday, but Leming kept going.
