Woman Charged with DUI After Police C...

Woman Charged with DUI After Police Chase on I-80

Next Story Prev Story
Apr 30, 2017 Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

Troopers say they tried to pull over Lee Anne Leming, 51, of Berwick on Interstate 80 near Bloomsburg just before 1 a.m. Saturday, but Leming kept going.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berwick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) 6 hr Ann 678
News Wise underfills potato chip bags, lawsuit claims May '17 bob 1
Moving to Shickshinny May '17 bob 2
News Repeat shoplifter gets state sentence (May '10) May '17 Big bob 25
News Police search for car involved in fatal hit and... Apr '17 Kenneth Lerch 1
Living in Shickshinny Mar '17 Fordgal 1
News Frankie Valli (Sep '16) Jan '17 concerned res 5
See all Berwick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berwick Forum Now

Berwick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berwick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. Egypt
  5. North Korea
 

Berwick, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,802 • Total comments across all topics: 281,661,640

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC