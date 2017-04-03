Wise underfills potato chip bags, law...

Wise underfills potato chip bags, lawsuit claims

The maker of Wise potato chips has been sued by two consumers who said it fills bags less than halfway, deceiving them into overpaying. Wise Foods systematically underfills bags and has left them 58 percent to 75 percent empty, well above the 30 percent that might be justified, Sameline Alce and Desire Nugent said in a lawsuit filed on Monday night in Manhattan federal court.

