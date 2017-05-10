Trooper revives overdosed woman
A state trooper likely saved the life of a woman who overdosed on heroin inside a car Monday afternoon in Shickshinny, state police at Wyoming said in a press release. Morgantini was alerted to the woman in distress by a pedestrian who flagged him down on Route 11 around 12:45 p.m. The pedestrian said he saw a man forcibly shaking an unconscious woman in a car on East Union Street, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Add your comments below
Berwick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wise underfills potato chip bags, lawsuit claims
|Mon
|bob
|1
|Moving to Shickshinny
|Mon
|bob
|2
|Repeat shoplifter gets state sentence (May '10)
|Sun
|Big bob
|25
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Apr '17
|facepalm Friday
|663
|Police search for car involved in fatal hit and...
|Apr '17
|Kenneth Lerch
|1
|Living in Shickshinny
|Mar '17
|Fordgal
|1
|Frankie Valli (Sep '16)
|Jan '17
|concerned res
|5
Find what you want!
Search Berwick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC