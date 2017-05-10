Trooper revives overdosed woman

A state trooper likely saved the life of a woman who overdosed on heroin inside a car Monday afternoon in Shickshinny, state police at Wyoming said in a press release. Morgantini was alerted to the woman in distress by a pedestrian who flagged him down on Route 11 around 12:45 p.m. The pedestrian said he saw a man forcibly shaking an unconscious woman in a car on East Union Street, police said.

