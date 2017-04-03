Emergency crews launch water rescue on Susquehanna River
Emergency crews launched water rescue efforts Saturday night after receiving reports that someone either fell or jumped from the Carey Avenue Bridge connecting Hanover Township and Plymouth Township just before 9:30 p.m. By 10:30 p.m., police confirmed that there were sightings of someone in the river and rescue workers were trying to get a sighting on the victim at the Broadway Street Bridge in Nanticoke. According to personnel at the Broadway Street Bridge, efforts there failed and rescue workers were heading farther downstream toward Shickshinny.
