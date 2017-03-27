Man injured in crash sues restaurants for allegedly over-serving motorcyclist

A Berwick man seriously injured when a fellow biker crashed into him following an afternoon of bar-hopping filed suit Monday against two restaurants for allegedly over-serving the motorcyclist. Richard R. McFadden, of 534 E. 11th St., alleges Wheels Bar and Grill at 5222 Nuangola Road, Nuangola, and JJ Banko's Seafood at 39 Allen St., West Nanticoke, were negligent in serving drinks to 45-year-old Anthony Joseph Russo of Bloomsburg prior to the crash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.