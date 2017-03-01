2 arrested trying to buy iPhones with...

2 arrested trying to buy iPhones with fake cards

Read more: Times News

Two people face charges after they attempted to buy iPhones with fraudulent credit cards from the Verizon store in Mahoning Township. Rahsean Jackson, 30, of the Bronx, New York, and Jessica Walter, 34, of Berwick, were both taken into custody Thursday afternoon.

Berwick, PA

