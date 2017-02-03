ellen, License: N/A, Created: 2017:02:03 16:07:34
President Donald Trump's proposals to make Mexico pay for a border wall and to renegotiate a trade deal could disrupt economic ties that have helped on both sides of the border, including in Northeastern Pennsylvania, observers of U.S.-Mexican policy said. Carlos Torres of the Mexican consulate in Philadelphia said one idea Trump is considering - to pay for the wall by charging a 20 percent tariff on imports from Mexico - could hurt American consumers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Add your comments below
Berwick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Frankie Valli
|Jan 15
|concerned res
|5
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Dec '16
|Cable Access
|660
|On gov assistance?
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Bloomsburg Fair returns with lineup of music, f...
|Oct '16
|GOP started slavery
|2
|Sex Offender Selling Nazi Flag Is Booted From P...
|Oct '16
|DonkeyDong
|1
|Bloomsburg Fair 2016
|Sep '16
|heroin and chill
|8
|BREAKING NEWS: Jackson Township shooting (Feb '11)
|Sep '16
|Mee
|121
Find what you want!
Search Berwick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC