President Donald Trump's proposals to make Mexico pay for a border wall and to renegotiate a trade deal could disrupt economic ties that have helped on both sides of the border, including in Northeastern Pennsylvania, observers of U.S.-Mexican policy said. Carlos Torres of the Mexican consulate in Philadelphia said one idea Trump is considering - to pay for the wall by charging a 20 percent tariff on imports from Mexico - could hurt American consumers.

