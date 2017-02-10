Community digest

DRUG ALLIANCE PROGRAM: The Berwick Anti-Drug Alliance will conduct a presentation at the McBride Memorial Library, 500 Market St., Berwick, at 6 tonight, Feb. 13. Topic is "Harm Reduction Strategies for Our Community." Sharon Whitebread, certified recovery specialist, will provide a discussion on educational programs, testing and harm reduction strategies offered by communities which are important to individuals and families dealing with issues of addiction.

