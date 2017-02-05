Amber Alert Issued for 2-Year-Old Girl Abducted from Berwick

State police said Alexis Weber, a 2-year-old girl, was abducted from 2200 West Front Street in Berwick on Sunday around 7:00 p.m. She is described as 3 feet tall, 30 lbs., with blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white coat, blue polka dot shirt, and black pants.

