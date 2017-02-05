Amber Alert Issued for 2-Year-Old Gir...

Amber Alert Issued for 2-Year-Old Girl Abducted from Berwick

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

State police said Alexis Weber, a 2-year-old girl, was abducted from 2200 West Front Street in Berwick on Sunday around 7:00 p.m. She is described as 3 feet tall, 30 lbs., with blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white coat, blue polka dot shirt, and black pants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berwick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Frankie Valli Jan 15 concerned res 5
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) Dec '16 Cable Access 660
On gov assistance? Dec '16 Anonymous 1
News Bloomsburg Fair returns with lineup of music, f... Oct '16 GOP started slavery 2
News Sex Offender Selling Nazi Flag Is Booted From P... Oct '16 DonkeyDong 1
Bloomsburg Fair 2016 Sep '16 heroin and chill 8
News BREAKING NEWS: Jackson Township shooting (Feb '11) Sep '16 Mee 121
See all Berwick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berwick Forum Now

Berwick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berwick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

Berwick, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,344 • Total comments across all topics: 278,618,056

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC