$100 Million Project to Repair 'Twin ...

$100 Million Project to Repair 'Twin Bridges' in Lackawanna County

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 16 Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

PennDOT plans to announce it will spend at least $100 million to repair what locals call "the twin bridges" on Interstates 84/380 and their replacement will be one of the most expensive bridge renovation projects in Pennsylvania history. About 40,000 cars and trucks pass over these bridges every day which is one of the reasons the renovation is a high priority.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berwick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Frankie Valli (Sep '16) Jan '17 concerned res 5
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) Dec '16 Cable Access 660
On gov assistance? Dec '16 Anonymous 1
News Bloomsburg Fair returns with lineup of music, f... Oct '16 GOP started slavery 2
News Sex Offender Selling Nazi Flag Is Booted From P... Oct '16 DonkeyDong 1
Bloomsburg Fair 2016 (Sep '16) Sep '16 heroin and chill 8
News BREAKING NEWS: Jackson Township shooting (Feb '11) Sep '16 Mee 121
See all Berwick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berwick Forum Now

Berwick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berwick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Berwick, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,523 • Total comments across all topics: 279,472,867

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC