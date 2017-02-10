$100 Million Project to Repair 'Twin Bridges' in Lackawanna County

PennDOT plans to announce it will spend at least $100 million to repair what locals call "the twin bridges" on Interstates 84/380 and their replacement will be one of the most expensive bridge renovation projects in Pennsylvania history. About 40,000 cars and trucks pass over these bridges every day which is one of the reasons the renovation is a high priority.

