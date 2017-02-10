$100 Million Project to Repair 'Twin Bridges' in Lackawanna County
PennDOT plans to announce it will spend at least $100 million to repair what locals call "the twin bridges" on Interstates 84/380 and their replacement will be one of the most expensive bridge renovation projects in Pennsylvania history. About 40,000 cars and trucks pass over these bridges every day which is one of the reasons the renovation is a high priority.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Add your comments below
Berwick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Frankie Valli (Sep '16)
|Jan '17
|concerned res
|5
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Dec '16
|Cable Access
|660
|On gov assistance?
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Bloomsburg Fair returns with lineup of music, f...
|Oct '16
|GOP started slavery
|2
|Sex Offender Selling Nazi Flag Is Booted From P...
|Oct '16
|DonkeyDong
|1
|Bloomsburg Fair 2016 (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|heroin and chill
|8
|BREAKING NEWS: Jackson Township shooting (Feb '11)
|Sep '16
|Mee
|121
Find what you want!
Search Berwick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC