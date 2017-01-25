Move-In Day for Museum Honoring Berwick-Built Tank
A tribute to one community's effort during World War II is now becoming a reality in Columbia County. The men and women responsible for bringing the "Stuie" Tank home to Berwick have a new mission on their mind as they prepare to open a museum focused on Berwick-built Stuart Tanks and memorabilia.
