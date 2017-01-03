Police: Harveys Lake man, 80, sold ta...

Police: Harveys Lake man, 80, sold tax-free smokes

Wednesday Dec 28

An elderly Harveys Lake man is under investigation for allegedly selling tax-free cigarettes, raking in thousands in cash by dealing discounted smokes, according to court records. John Marshall Woodrosky, 80, of 15 Woodlawn Ave., is suspected of buying about $50,000 in untaxed cigarettes from New York state native American reservations during the span of three months and reselling them in Luzerne and Columbia counties for a "significant profit," according to search warrant documents filed in court Tuesday.

