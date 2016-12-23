Man charged after son, 5, walks to school on aa

Man charged after son, 5, walks to sc...

A man faces a child endangerment charge after his 5-year-old son walked nearly two miles to school in near-freezing temperatures - on a Saturday morning. Man charged after son, 5, walks to school on a Saturday A man faces a child endangerment charge after his 5-year-old son walked nearly two miles to school in near-freezing temperatures - on a Saturday morning.

