Governor, lawmakers in political tug of war

Sunday Dec 25 Read more: The Times-Tribune

A sidelight to the partisan state budget fight of the past two years is the effort by the Republican-controlled legislative branch to increase its oversight of the Democratic-held executive branch. The GOP majorities in the Senate and House passed several bills this past session to expand legislative power namely by requiring Senate confirmation of gubernatorial appointees.

