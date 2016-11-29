Kids Get to See TreeFest in Bloomsburg

Kids Get to See TreeFest in Bloomsburg

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Nov 29 Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

Some children in Columbia County got to experience a longtime Christmas tradition in Bloomsburg Tuesday without the big crowds it usually draws. TreeFest is an event with more than 130 decorated Christmas trees, and some kids had the winter wonderland all to themselves.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berwick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) Wed Cable Access 660
On gov assistance? Dec 18 Anonymous 1
News Bloomsburg Fair returns with lineup of music, f... Oct '16 GOP started slavery 2
News Sex Offender Selling Nazi Flag Is Booted From P... Oct '16 DonkeyDong 1
Bloomsburg Fair 2016 Sep '16 heroin and chill 8
News BREAKING NEWS: Jackson Township shooting (Feb '11) Sep '16 Mee 121
News State faculty union leaders take a step toward ... Sep '16 got 2
See all Berwick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berwick Forum Now

Berwick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berwick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Berwick, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,354 • Total comments across all topics: 277,266,374

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC