Check Out How Cheez Doodles Just Totally Cheesed Up Its New Packaging

Americans spent about $1.4 billion on cheese snacks this year, and few brands know that better than Wise. The snack giant has been making Cheez Doodles since the early 1950s - extruding them at a rate of 220 doodles a second at its plant in Berwick, Pa., Wise turns out an estimated 15 million pounds of Cheez Doodles every year.

