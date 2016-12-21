Check Out How Cheez Doodles Just Totally Cheesed Up Its New Packaging
Americans spent about $1.4 billion on cheese snacks this year, and few brands know that better than Wise. The snack giant has been making Cheez Doodles since the early 1950s - extruding them at a rate of 220 doodles a second at its plant in Berwick, Pa., Wise turns out an estimated 15 million pounds of Cheez Doodles every year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Adweek.
Add your comments below
Berwick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Wed
|Cable Access
|660
|On gov assistance?
|Dec 18
|Anonymous
|1
|Bloomsburg Fair returns with lineup of music, f...
|Oct '16
|GOP started slavery
|2
|Sex Offender Selling Nazi Flag Is Booted From P...
|Oct '16
|DonkeyDong
|1
|Bloomsburg Fair 2016
|Sep '16
|heroin and chill
|8
|BREAKING NEWS: Jackson Township shooting (Feb '11)
|Sep '16
|Mee
|121
|State faculty union leaders take a step toward ...
|Sep '16
|got
|2
Find what you want!
Search Berwick Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC