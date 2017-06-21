Samaritans Who Helped State Trooper H...

Samaritans Who Helped State Trooper Honored In Lansing

WSJM-AM Saint Joseph

Two men who helped out a Michigan State Police trooper who was under attack by a couple of criminal suspects back in February have received special state accolades. Jerry Burnham, of Berrien Springs, and Keith Pepple, of Plainwell, were honored on the state Senate floor Wednesday by Senators John Proos and Tonya Schuitmaker.

