MDOT public meeting on June 26 for M-139 "road diet" near Berrien Springs
WHAT: The Michigan Department of Transportation is holding a public meeting to discuss a project to reduce lanes on M-139 at US-31 north of Berrien Springs, Berrien County, in late 2017. Accommodations can be made for persons with disabilities and limited English speaking ability.
