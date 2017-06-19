House, Senate swiftly approve teacher...

House, Senate swiftly approve teacher retirement changes

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 15 Read more: MLive.com

Two days after coming up with a teacher retirement deal and one day after holding public hearings on it, the House and Senate have voted for sweeping changes to the Michigan Public School Employee Retirement System. Currently, new teachers can choose between a 401 or a hybrid plan that combines a pension with separate investment from the employee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berrien Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News This mother is looking for the lost necklace th... Thu Phyllis Schlafly ... 2
Jeremy Park (Nov '13) May '17 Rhonnieleigha 8
Smell in Sister Lakes area Mar '17 Y Riggs 1
News Berrien County Recount Set For Wednesday Jan '17 Lloyd 1
Pennellwood Resort (Jul '07) Aug '16 Robert L Wiltfong 59
News Where Michigan's fishing, heading into the Apri... (Apr '16) Apr '16 GayGrandpa 2
Worldwide Rally For Cecil: Berrien County, MI (Jan '16) Jan '16 Razz Amatazz 1
See all Berrien Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berrien Springs Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Berrien County was issued at June 25 at 10:36AM EDT

Berrien Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berrien Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Berrien Springs, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,656 • Total comments across all topics: 282,013,524

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC