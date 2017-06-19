House, Senate swiftly approve teacher retirement changes
Two days after coming up with a teacher retirement deal and one day after holding public hearings on it, the House and Senate have voted for sweeping changes to the Michigan Public School Employee Retirement System. Currently, new teachers can choose between a 401 or a hybrid plan that combines a pension with separate investment from the employee.
