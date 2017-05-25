Pagel Introduces Hotel Carbon Monoxide Bill
The carbon monoxide poisoning death of a teenager at a Quality Inn hotel in Niles last month is prompting a potential new law. Republican state Representative Dave Pagel of Berrien Springs is teaming up with Democratic Senator Steve Bieda of Warren to introduce bills requiring all hotels have carbon monoxide detectors.
