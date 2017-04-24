Police Release More Information On Weekend Motorcycle Crash
Police continue to investigate a weekend crash in Berrien Springs which resulted in the deaths of two motorcyclists. The Berrien County Sheriff's Department tells us David and Christine Cox, both from Granger, Indiana, were killed Saturday when their motorcycle collided with a vehicle making a turn at Garr and Shawnee Roads.
