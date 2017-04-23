Police: 2 killed in Berrien Co. car vs. motorcycle crash

Berrien Springs-Oronoko Township police say the motorcycle was eastbound on Shawnee Road when it collided with a westbound car that was attempting to turn left onto Garr Road. The occupants of the motorcycle, 46-year-old David Cox and 45-year-old Christine Cox, both residents of Granger, IN, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.