Andrews University International Food...

Andrews University International Food Fair This Weekend

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WSJM-AM Saint Joseph

This weekend will bring the annual Andrews University International Food Fair. The Berrien Springs university tells us it usually gets around 8,000 visitors for the event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSJM-AM Saint Joseph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berrien Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Smell in Sister Lakes area Mar '17 Y Riggs 1
Jeremy Park (Nov '13) Jan '17 Meandme 6
News Berrien County Recount Set For Wednesday Jan '17 Lloyd 1
Pennellwood Resort (Jul '07) Aug '16 Robert L Wiltfong 59
News Where Michigan's fishing, heading into the Apri... (Apr '16) Apr '16 GayGrandpa 2
Worldwide Rally For Cecil: Berrien County, MI (Jan '16) Jan '16 Razz Amatazz 1
Review: Bob Cooper Automotive (Apr '11) Apr '15 America 2
See all Berrien Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berrien Springs Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Berrien County was issued at April 06 at 4:01AM EDT

Berrien Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berrien Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Berrien Springs, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,279 • Total comments across all topics: 280,090,475

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC