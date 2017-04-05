Andrews University International Food Fair This Weekend
This weekend will bring the annual Andrews University International Food Fair. The Berrien Springs university tells us it usually gets around 8,000 visitors for the event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSJM-AM Saint Joseph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berrien Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Smell in Sister Lakes area
|Mar '17
|Y Riggs
|1
|Jeremy Park (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|Meandme
|6
|Berrien County Recount Set For Wednesday
|Jan '17
|Lloyd
|1
|Pennellwood Resort (Jul '07)
|Aug '16
|Robert L Wiltfong
|59
|Where Michigan's fishing, heading into the Apri... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|GayGrandpa
|2
|Worldwide Rally For Cecil: Berrien County, MI (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Razz Amatazz
|1
|Review: Bob Cooper Automotive (Apr '11)
|Apr '15
|America
|2
Find what you want!
Search Berrien Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC