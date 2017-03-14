Men Who Attacked State Trooper Going ...

Men Who Attacked State Trooper Going To Trial In May

Tuesday Mar 14

A 19-year-old Indiana man will face trial in connection with an attack on a Michigan State Police trooper in Berrien County. A preliminary examination was held Tuesday for Travis Wise, of Middlebury.

