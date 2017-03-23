Man Airlifted To Hospital Following Buchanan Area Crash
Michigan State Police are investigating a head-on two vehicle crash near Buchanan on Wednesday night. It happened in the area of North Red Bud Trail and Miller Road around 8:35.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSJM-AM Saint Joseph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berrien Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Smell in Sister Lakes area
|Mar 4
|Y Riggs
|1
|Jeremy Park (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|Meandme
|6
|Berrien County Recount Set For Wednesday
|Jan '17
|Lloyd
|1
|What is good in the candidate? (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Daniel Boone
|1
|Pennellwood Resort (Jul '07)
|Aug '16
|Robert L Wiltfong
|59
|Where Michigan's fishing, heading into the Apri... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|GayGrandpa
|2
|Worldwide Rally For Cecil: Berrien County, MI (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Razz Amatazz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Berrien Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC