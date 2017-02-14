Police investigating suspicious death in Berrien County
Officers found the body of Alexandra White, 30, at an apartment on E. Shawnee Road in Berrien Springs after receiving a tip on Feb. 11. Police are calling his death suspicious; however, they believe the community is not in danger.
