Police investigating suspicious death...

Police investigating suspicious death in Berrien County

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: WOODTV.com

Officers found the body of Alexandra White, 30, at an apartment on E. Shawnee Road in Berrien Springs after receiving a tip on Feb. 11. Police are calling his death suspicious; however, they believe the community is not in danger.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berrien Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jeremy Park (Nov '13) Jan '17 Meandme 6
News Berrien County Recount Set For Wednesday Jan '17 Lloyd 1
What is good in the candidate? (Aug '16) Aug '16 Daniel Boone 1
UFO Brandywine (Aug '16) Aug '16 Crazylady 1
Pennellwood Resort (Jul '07) Aug '16 Robert L Wiltfong 59
News Where Michigan's fishing, heading into the Apri... (Apr '16) Apr '16 GayGrandpa 2
Worldwide Rally For Cecil: Berrien County, MI (Jan '16) Jan '16 Razz Amatazz 1
See all Berrien Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berrien Springs Forum Now

Berrien Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berrien Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Berrien Springs, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,059 • Total comments across all topics: 279,165,127

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC