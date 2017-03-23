Good Samaritans save trooper

Good Samaritans save trooper

Sunday Feb 26 Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

Two people are being hailed as heroes for stopping to help a Michigan State Police trooper who was being attacked by two men on the side of the road. Jerry Burnham, 44, of Berrien Springs and a 50-year-old Plainwell man stopped their vehicles at the scene Monday morning in Berrien County, pulling the men off Trooper Gary Guild and assisting Guild so he could arrest the suspects.

