Good Samaritans save trooper

Two people are being hailed as heroes for stopping to help a Michigan State Police trooper who was being attacked by two men on the side of the road. Jerry Burnham, 44, of Berrien Springs and a 50-year-old Plainwell man stopped their vehicles at the scene Monday morning in Berrien County, pulling the men off Trooper Gary Guild and assisting Guild so he could arrest the suspects.

