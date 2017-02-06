Fort Bliss soldier hailed as hero for rescuing two people
Once you put on the camouflage uniform of the U.S. Army, you are always a soldier, whether you are at home station, deployed or on vacation. Sgt. Kevin Gron, a soldier with a Fort Bliss THAAD battery, demonstrated that with his decisive and courageous actions during Christmas break while vacationing in Michigan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Add your comments below
Berrien Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeremy Park (Nov '13)
|Jan 10
|Meandme
|6
|Berrien County Recount Set For Wednesday
|Jan '17
|Lloyd
|1
|What is good in the candidate?
|Aug '16
|Daniel Boone
|1
|UFO Brandywine
|Aug '16
|Crazylady
|1
|Pennellwood Resort (Jul '07)
|Aug '16
|Robert L Wiltfong
|59
|Where Michigan's fishing, heading into the Apri... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|GayGrandpa
|2
|Worldwide Rally For Cecil: Berrien County, MI (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Razz Amatazz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Berrien Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC