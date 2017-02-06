Fort Bliss soldier hailed as hero for...

Fort Bliss soldier hailed as hero for rescuing two people

Once you put on the camouflage uniform of the U.S. Army, you are always a soldier, whether you are at home station, deployed or on vacation. Sgt. Kevin Gron, a soldier with a Fort Bliss THAAD battery, demonstrated that with his decisive and courageous actions during Christmas break while vacationing in Michigan.

