30-year-old discovered by roommate, dead
Police are trying to determine when and how a 30-year-old Berrien Springs man died, and meanwhile they are terming the death suspicious . Shortly after noon on Saturday, Feb. 11 police got a 911 call from one of the residents at 4503 E. Shawnee Road, Apt 2, according to a news release from the Berrien Springs-Oronoko Township Police Department.
