Power restored to most Berrien County homes, customers may have repairs to make

Fewer than 200 Indiana Michigan Power customers, clustered around Buchanan, New Buffalo, and Berrien Springs, are still waiting for power to be restored after high winds took out power to thousands the night of Jan. 10. Many of the remaining outages are individual customers whose power line was taken down from the pole to the home or business by high winds or fallen trees. If the line was ripped out of the structure or damaged during the storm an I&M representative will make contact with someone in the home or leave a tag on the door.

