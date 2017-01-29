Berrien Sheriffa s Department Offerin...

Berrien Sheriffa s Department Offering Defense Classes To Women

The Berrien County Sheriff's Department is once again signing women up for its Rape Aggression Defense class. The classes are designed to teach women of any strength or age how to defend themselves in an assault situation, and they're offered each year by the sheriff's department.

