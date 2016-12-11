Shop With A Cop Bigger Than Ever

More families and children than ever will have a happier holiday thanks to the Berrien County Sheriff's Office Reserve Division by providing assistance to the community through the "Shop with a Cop" program. The event was held Saturday by the Berrien County Sheriff's Office Reserve Division who partnered up with the Berrien County Sheriff's Office Chaplain's, the Berrien Springs-Oronoko Township Police Department, the Fraternal Order of Police Explorers Program, the Berrien County Sheriff's Office Sworn Deputies, and the Saint Joseph City Department of Public Safety.

