Shop With A Cop Bigger Than Ever

Sunday Dec 11 Read more: WSJM-AM Saint Joseph

More families and children than ever will have a happier holiday thanks to the Berrien County Sheriff's Office Reserve Division by providing assistance to the community through the "Shop with a Cop" program. The event was held Saturday by the Berrien County Sheriff's Office Reserve Division who partnered up with the Berrien County Sheriff's Office Chaplain's, the Berrien Springs-Oronoko Township Police Department, the Fraternal Order of Police Explorers Program, the Berrien County Sheriff's Office Sworn Deputies, and the Saint Joseph City Department of Public Safety.

Read more at WSJM-AM Saint Joseph.

