Man gets out of pickup truck after crash, killed by oncoming car
An 81-year-old driver was killed early Friday morning when he got out of his truck following a crash and was struck and killed by an oncoming car. At shortly before 6:30 a.m. Nov. 18 Robert Froehlich of Berrien Center was driving a 2003 Ford F150 and turned south onto Old US 31 from Deans Hill Road in front of a 2007 Ford F150 driven by James Ferguson, 67, of Berrien Springs, according to a news release from the Berrien County Sheriff's Office.
