Berrien Center Man Killed In Crash
An 81-year-old Berrien Center man has been killed in an accident in Berrien Township. Lieutenant Steve Campbell of the Berrien County Sheriff's Department tells WSJM News Robert Froehlich pulled his pickup out in front of another pickup truck on Old US-31 from Dean's Hill Road Friday morning.
