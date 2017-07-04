North Country UNH Alums Give $1 Milli...

North Country UNH Alums Give $1 Million in Scholarships

Two University of New Hampshire alumni who grew up in the North Country have given an additional $1 million in scholarships for Berlin High School students who've been accepted to the university. Craig and Linda Rydin both grew up in Berlin.

