New Hampshire superintendent reflects...

New Hampshire superintendent reflects on a life in education

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: Albany Times Union

For more than 30 years, Jeni Mosca has taken her love and passion for doing what's best for students from teaching science and physical education all the way to superintendent. Last week, Mosca reflected on her career, where she spent seven years in Somersworth, the last six as superintendent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berlin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Has Bretton Woods area built up at all ? May '17 dfranklin80 1
fci berlin Apr '17 MAY 1
Ryan Landry Is An Animal Abuser (Jul '16) Apr '17 Plunger 2
beatles for sale: the tribute to perform at me... Apr '17 New England Music... 1
News Dine like the Titanic's first-class passengers ... Mar '17 WelbyMD 1
Lockdown at Berlin Prison Feb '17 Michele 2
1/28/2017 Feb '17 ecorwin 2
See all Berlin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berlin Forum Now

Berlin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berlin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Berlin, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,500 • Total comments across all topics: 282,210,811

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC