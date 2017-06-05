Durham hires new deputy fire chief
Randall Trull came on board May 22 after more than 15 years as fire chief in the city of Berlin. He is third-in-command in the Durham department, overseeing its fire prevention and safety bureau as well as code enforcement in new construction, housing inspections and public education efforts.
