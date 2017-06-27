Andrew Sean Greer, Celebrated MacDowell Author Comes to Writers in the Loft 7/24
On Monday, July 24, New York Times bestselling author Andrew Sean Greer comes to town with his latest work LESS: A Novel-the hilarious tale of Arthur Less, a failed novelist whose escapades through Paris to Morocco, Southern India to the Arabian Sea keep him on the run...from turning 50! The 7pm event includes an author presentation and moderated Q+A, plus book signing and meet-and-greet. It will be held at the Music Hall Loft at 131 Congress Street, in downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Berlin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Has Bretton Woods area built up at all ?
|May '17
|dfranklin80
|1
|fci berlin
|Apr '17
|MAY
|1
|Ryan Landry Is An Animal Abuser (Jul '16)
|Apr '17
|Plunger
|2
|beatles for sale: the tribute to perform at me...
|Apr '17
|New England Music...
|1
|Dine like the Titanic's first-class passengers ...
|Mar '17
|WelbyMD
|1
|Lockdown at Berlin Prison
|Feb '17
|Michele
|2
|1/28/2017
|Feb '17
|ecorwin
|2
Find what you want!
Search Berlin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC