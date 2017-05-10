Unsealed documents say Berlin toddler...

Unsealed documents say Berlin toddler 'suffered greatly' before dying

Madison Dana succumbed to "blunt impact injuries" that the state said had been caused by Roger Joseph Dana, 43, on Nov. 27 at their residence at 109 York St. BERLIN - Screams and thuds that sounded as if someone was being thrown against a wall were heard by neighbors on Nov. 27, 2016, when the state alleges that Roger Dana murdered his daughter, ... (more)

